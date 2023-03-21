Stateside: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Today, we caught up reporter Nushrat Rahman, who visited a public utilities town hall in Dearborn. She filled us in on what regulators are hearing from the public about the recent power outages. Then, how a poem by a Michigan poet will be launched to the moon as part of the "Lunar Codex" project. Interlochen Public Radio joined us for a feature on a Petoskey perfusionist, whose job it is to keep patients' hearts pumping during surgery. Plus, a conversation about a new book on emotional labor — what it is, and why we desperately need more of it.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

