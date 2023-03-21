© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Stateside Staff
Published March 21, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT


Today, we caught up reporter Nushrat Rahman, who visited a public utilities town hall in Dearborn. She filled us in on what regulators are hearing from the public about the recent power outages. Then, how a poem by a Michigan poet will be launched to the moon as part of the "Lunar Codex" project. Interlochen Public Radio joined us for a feature on a Petoskey perfusionist, whose job it is to keep patients' hearts pumping during surgery. Plus, a conversation about a new book on emotional labor — what it is, and why we desperately need more of it.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Nushrat Rahman, reporter and corps member, Report for America, Detroit Free Press, and Bridge Detroit
  • Patricia Clark, former Poet Laureate of Grand Rapids and professor emerita of writing at Grand Valley State University
  • Cheryl Bartz, contributor, Red Pine Radio
  • Terry Ennis, perfusionist, McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital
  • Rose Hackman, journalist and author of Emotional Labor: The Invisible Work Shaping Our Lives and How to Claim Our Power
Tags
Stateside power outagesmichigan public service commissiontown hallmichigan poetsNASAmoonPetoskeymedicinecommunity health
