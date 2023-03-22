Stateside: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

In Stateside’s midweek show, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans declared an emergency for the county’s juvenile detention center because of reports of sexual assault and state interventions. Christine McDonald, Detroit Free Press investigative reporter, joined to talk about the issues. Then, an MSU researcher discussed the Poweshiek Skipperling, an endangered Midwest butterfly the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids is looking to help repopulate. We then heard a quick update on the disputed Van Gogh piece that was displayed at the Detroit Institute of Arts. To end the show, Greg Woodring of Ann Arbor for Public Power and Mayor Christopher Taylor talked about the recent vote by the Ann Arbor City Council to phase out DTE as the gas provider to the city.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS:

