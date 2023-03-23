Stateside: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Today, we talked basketball with Brendan Quinn of The Athletic before Michigan State goes head-to-head with Kansas State in tonight's Sweet 16 game. Then, a conversation about how ketamine — a hallucinogenic drug with origins in Detroit — might be used to treat a range of mental health disorders. Plus, we headed to Romulus to visit the studio of Judy Bowman — a Detroit-born-and-raised collage artist whose work centers on exalting America's Black culture.

