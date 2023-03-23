Stateside: Thursday, March 23, 2023
Today, we talked basketball with Brendan Quinn of The Athletic before Michigan State goes head-to-head with Kansas State in tonight's Sweet 16 game. Then, a conversation about how ketamine — a hallucinogenic drug with origins in Detroit — might be used to treat a range of mental health disorders. Plus, we headed to Romulus to visit the studio of Judy Bowman — a Detroit-born-and-raised collage artist whose work centers on exalting America's Black culture.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Brendan Quinn, senior writer, The Athletic
- Dustin Walsh, senior reporter, Crain's Detroit Business
- Judy Bowman, mixed-media collage artist and former principal at Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences