© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, March 23, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published March 23, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT
stateside new full show post

Today, we talked basketball with Brendan Quinn of The Athletic before Michigan State goes head-to-head with Kansas State in tonight's Sweet 16 game. Then, a conversation about how ketamine — a hallucinogenic drug with origins in Detroit — might be used to treat a range of mental health disorders. Plus, we headed to Romulus to visit the studio of Judy Bowman — a Detroit-born-and-raised collage artist whose work centers on exalting America's Black culture.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Brendan Quinn, senior writer, The Athletic
  • Dustin Walsh, senior reporter, Crain's Detroit Business
  • Judy Bowman, mixed-media collage artist and former principal at Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences
Tags
Stateside college sportsMichigan State University basketballmarch madnessketaminedrug therapyDetroit artvisual art
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content