Stateside: Friday, March 24, 2023

The Michigan Court of Appeals has ordered the parents of the Oxford High School shooter to face trial for involuntary manslaughter. Attorney Mike Nichols joined us to break down the decision. Then, Interlochen Public Radio gave a look at the life of a female dog musher in the U.P. We also got some tips about how urban and suburban gardens can help support pollinators this summer.

GUESTS ON TONIGHT'S SHOW:

