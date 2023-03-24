Stateside: Friday, March 24, 2023
The Michigan Court of Appeals has ordered the parents of the Oxford High School shooter to face trial for involuntary manslaughter. Attorney Mike Nichols joined us to break down the decision. Then, Interlochen Public Radio gave a look at the life of a female dog musher in the U.P. We also got some tips about how urban and suburban gardens can help support pollinators this summer.
GUESTS ON TONIGHT'S SHOW:
- Mike Nichols, defense attorney
- Michael Livingston, Report for America corps member, Interlochen Public Radio and Traverse City Record-Eagle
- Dan Wanchura, host of Points North podcast via Interlochen Public Radio
- Laura Neese, musher and trainer, MI DOG
- Sheri McWhirter, environment reporter, MLive