Stateside

Stateside: Friday, March 24, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published March 24, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT
stateside new full show post

The Michigan Court of Appeals has ordered the parents of the Oxford High School shooter to face trial for involuntary manslaughter. Attorney Mike Nichols joined us to break down the decision. Then, Interlochen Public Radio gave a look at the life of a female dog musher in the U.P. We also got some tips about how urban and suburban gardens can help support pollinators this summer.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TONIGHT'S SHOW:

  • Mike Nichols, defense attorney
  • Michael Livingston, Report for America corps member, Interlochen Public Radio and Traverse City Record-Eagle
  • Dan Wanchura, host of Points North podcast via Interlochen Public Radio
  • Laura Neese, musher and trainer, MI DOG
  • Sheri McWhirter, environment reporter, MLive
Stateside oxford high school shootingtrial courtsdog sleddingUpper PeninsulaWild beesgardening
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
