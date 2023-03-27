Stateside: Monday, March 27, 2023

To start off the week of shows, Detroit Free Press’s auto reporter Jamie LaReau stopped in to discuss the victory of Shawn Fain over Ray Curry in the United Auto Workers presidential election. Will the union press for more benefits? Then, among the many connections between Detroit and the Black Panther films, lies within the film’s stuntwomen. Ivy Haralson is a Wayne State graduate who has done stunt work for numerous films, including as a part of the all-women guard, the Dora Milaje, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

After that, Kenneth Warner, a University of Michigan researcher and professor emeritus, explained his research which supports vaping as a possible first step for adults to quit smoking. Finally, Michigan Radio’s own Nisa Khan talked over her reporting on how the rent control ban became a state law.

