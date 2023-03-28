© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published March 28, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT
Democrats have passed safe storage rules and universal background checks that are headed for the Governor's desk. But how will these new rules be enforced throughout the state? A former sheriff joined us to discuss how upholding gun safety laws varies with local law enforcement. Then, we heard about the recent explosion in compulsive gambling by Michiganders. We also discussed Jemele Hill's recent memoir in preparation for the first Michigan Radio Reads book club meeting. Plus, a tip to elevate your cooking by creating complex flavors from Zak Rosen's Best Advice Show.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Matthew Saxton, executive director and CEO, Michigan Sheriffs' Association
  • Michael Burke, president, Michigan Association on Problem Gambling
  • Janet Webster Jones, founder, Source Booksellers
  • Alyson Turner, bookseller, Source Booksellers
  • Zak Rosen, multimedia producer and host of The Best Advice Show
  • Ji Hye Kim, chef and owner, Miss Kim
