Stateside: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Democrats have passed safe storage rules and universal background checks that are headed for the Governor's desk. But how will these new rules be enforced throughout the state? A former sheriff joined us to discuss how upholding gun safety laws varies with local law enforcement. Then, we heard about the recent explosion in compulsive gambling by Michiganders. We also discussed Jemele Hill's recent memoir in preparation for the first Michigan Radio Reads book club meeting. Plus, a tip to elevate your cooking by creating complex flavors from Zak Rosen's Best Advice Show.

