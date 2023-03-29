Stateside: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

On today’s show, Annalise Frank of Axios dropped in to discuss the very lengthy Detroit City Council meeting last night where the Council approved new tax abatements for the "District Detroit" (located near Little Caesars Arena), with developers receiving $800 million in state and local public financing. Afterward, Kyanghee Kim, a Ypsilanti schoolteacher and poet, discussed her new book, titled See Us Bloom and her inspiration for writing for children. Then, our friends up north at Interlochen Public Radio shared a segment about what various companies are doing to fill gaps in the skilled labor workforce. To end the show, two MSU theater professors talked the art of arranging intimate scenes on stage and on screen and how to make staged intimacy look natural while at the same time respecting actors' boundaries.

