Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published March 29, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT
On today’s show, Annalise Frank of Axios dropped in to discuss the very lengthy Detroit City Council meeting last night where the Council approved new tax abatements for the "District Detroit" (located near Little Caesars Arena), with developers receiving $800 million in state and local public financing. Afterward, Kyanghee Kim, a Ypsilanti schoolteacher and poet, discussed her new book, titled See Us Bloom and her inspiration for writing for children. Then, our friends up north at Interlochen Public Radio shared a segment about what various companies are doing to fill gaps in the skilled labor workforce. To end the show, two MSU theater professors talked the art of arranging intimate scenes on stage and on screen and how to make staged intimacy look natural while at the same time respecting actors' boundaries.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Annalise Frank, Axios Detroit local reporter
  • Kyanghee Kim, author of "See Us Bloom"
  • Tyler Thompson, reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Tina M. Newhauser, head of the BFA program in Stage Management at MSU and co-author of “Supporting Staged Intimacy: A Practical Guide for Theatre Creatives, Managers and Crew”
  • Alexis Black, professor of acting and movement at MSU and co-author of  “Supporting Staged Intimacy: A Practical Guide for Theatre Creatives, Managers and Crew”
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
