Stateside: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Today, how Michigan's latest gun safety legislation may be declared unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court. Then, how a Kalamazoo entrepreneur is making space for Black culture in a mostly white bar scene. We also spoke with a suicide prevention activist from the western U.P. The Upper Peninsula has higher rates of suicide, alcohol abuse, and gun ownership — but less access to mental health services. Will the state's new gun laws help?

