© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, March 30, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published March 30, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT
stateside new full show post

Today, how Michigan's latest gun safety legislation may be declared unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court. Then, how a Kalamazoo entrepreneur is making space for Black culture in a mostly white bar scene. We also spoke with a suicide prevention activist from the western U.P. The Upper Peninsula has higher rates of suicide, alcohol abuse, and gun ownership — but less access to mental health services. Will the state's new gun laws help?

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • John Lindstrom, retired publisher of Gongwer, a Lansing news service, covered state politics for over five decades
  • Daniel May, owner, Dabney and Company Cocktail Bar and Lounge
  • Pat Gallinagh, treasurer, Gogebic Range Suicide Prevention Council
Tags
Stateside gun safetyMichigan gun lawsU.S. Supreme CourtKalamazooblack owned businessesSuicide preventiongogebic county
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content