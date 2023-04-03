Stateside: Monday, April 3, 2023

Happy Monday Stateside listeners! We started off with Dan Netter of Capital News Service discussing a proposed “cooling-off” period for lawmakers who wish to become lobbyists after leaving office. Then, have you ever wondered about the large puddles of water in low lying areas or at the base of trees? They are called vernal pools and Michigan Radio's Lester Graham found out why they're so important.

Then, Koby Levin of Chalkbeat Detroit stopped in to to talk about problems with Detroit schools’ bussing system which is leading to absentee-ism. Then, we took a visit to a new district in Novi called Sakura Novi, which is focused on being a place for Asian restaurants and retailers to come together under one roof.

Finally, a segment from our friends at Interlochen Public Radio’s Points North about a crucifix that is 20 feet underwater in Lake Michigan. Finally, our own host April Baer gave her best advice to Zak Rosen on pre-heating an oven.

