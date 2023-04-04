Stateside: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Today, we revisited some stories about our pleasant peninsula, and people working to preserve it. We heard about a push to ban plastic bags in Michigan, and checked out an art exhibit made entirely of plastic bags. Then, we spoke to folks working to protect and chaperone lake sturgeon as they make their annual trip back to their spawning grounds. Plus, a look into the life teeming in Michigan's vernal pools.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Jeff Irwin, state senator, Senate District 15-Ann Arbor
- Robin Frohardt, playwright and visual artist
- Brenda Archambo, president, Sturgeon For Tomorrow
- David Borgeson, fisheries supervisor, Michigan Department of Natural Resources
- Emily Bingham, reporter, MLive
- Yu Man Lee, conservation scientist, Michigan State University