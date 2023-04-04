© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published April 4, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT
stateside new full show post

Today, we revisited some stories about our pleasant peninsula, and people working to preserve it. We heard about a push to ban plastic bags in Michigan, and checked out an art exhibit made entirely of plastic bags. Then, we spoke to folks working to protect and chaperone lake sturgeon as they make their annual trip back to their spawning grounds. Plus, a look into the life teeming in Michigan's vernal pools.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Jeff Irwin, state senator, Senate District 15-Ann Arbor
  • Robin Frohardt, playwright and visual artist
  • Brenda Archambo, president, Sturgeon For Tomorrow
  • David Borgeson, fisheries supervisor, Michigan Department of Natural Resources
  • Emily Bingham, reporter, MLive
  • Yu Man Lee, conservation scientist, Michigan State University
Tags
Stateside single use plasticplastic bagsLake sturgeonconservationFish and Wildlifespring
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content