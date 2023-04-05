© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published April 5, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT
For the midweek show, The Detroit News reporter Craig Mauger stopped in to shed light on what Michigan’s biggest utility companies, DTE and Consumers Energy donates its political money to. Then, Michael Lluberes, the producing artistic director at the Flint Repertory Theatre talked about the upcoming New Works Festival. Then, Metro Detroit poet Tommye Blount won one of the most prestigious prizes in poetry– the Whiting Award. He discussed how he got the news and how felt about the win.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Craig Mauger, politics and state government reporter for Detroit News
  • Michael Lluberes, producing artistic director at the Flint Repertory Theatre
  • Tommye Blount, poet and Whiting Award winner
