Stateside: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

For the midweek show, The Detroit News reporter Craig Mauger stopped in to shed light on what Michigan’s biggest utility companies, DTE and Consumers Energy donates its political money to. Then, Michael Lluberes, the producing artistic director at the Flint Repertory Theatre talked about the upcoming New Works Festival. Then, Metro Detroit poet Tommye Blount won one of the most prestigious prizes in poetry– the Whiting Award. He discussed how he got the news and how felt about the win.

