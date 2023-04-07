© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, April 7, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published April 7, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT
stateside new full show post

This week, one year ago, Patrick Lyoya, a young Congolese immigrant, was fatally shot by a Grand Rapids police officer. An advocate-turned-city leader in Grand Rapids joins Stateside to share what changes she wants to see in the city. Plus, we look back on the history of La Choy, a hundred-year-old Asian-American food brand, as the city of Detroit begins demolition on one of its factories.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Kelsey Perdue, Third Ward Commissioner, Grand Rapids
  • Amy Elliott Bragg, assistant City Editor, Detroit News
Stateside Detroit economyasian americansCity of Grand RapidsGrand RapidsPatrick Lyoyapolice reform
