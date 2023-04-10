© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, April 10, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published April 10, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT
Leah Litman of the University of Michigan law school and the legal podcast Strict Scrutiny came on the Monday show to discuss the outcomes and implications of the two rulings made by Federal judges in Texas and Washington, with the Texas judge declaring the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill, mifepristone, to be invalid, while the Washington judge ruled that the drug is still allowed in 17 states. Then, Thomas Surgue of New York University explained a few of his findings in his new book about the modern urban crisis and its origin in Detroit. Finally, a segment from the The Best Advice Show with Zak Rosen, featuring Jan Worth-Nelson and Ted Nelson on the subject of eschatological items and your eternal truths.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Leah Litman, professor at the University of Michigan Law School and host of the Strict Scrutiny podcast
  • Thomas Sugrue, professor at New York University and author of The Origins of the Urban Crisis: Race and Inequality in Postwar Detroit
  • Zak Rosen, host of the The Best Advice Show
  • Jan Worth-Nelson, writer and poet based out of Flint, consulting editor of East Village Magazine
  • Ted Nelson, consulting editor of East Village Magazine in Flint
