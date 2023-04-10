Stateside: Monday, April 10, 2023

Leah Litman of the University of Michigan law school and the legal podcast Strict Scrutiny came on the Monday show to discuss the outcomes and implications of the two rulings made by Federal judges in Texas and Washington, with the Texas judge declaring the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill, mifepristone, to be invalid, while the Washington judge ruled that the drug is still allowed in 17 states. Then, Thomas Surgue of New York University explained a few of his findings in his new book about the modern urban crisis and its origin in Detroit. Finally, a segment from the The Best Advice Show with Zak Rosen, featuring Jan Worth-Nelson and Ted Nelson on the subject of eschatological items and your eternal truths.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

