Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Published April 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT
stateside-full-show.png

On this episode of Stateside, Michigan Radio reporter Tracy Samilton shared her story of a mother caring for her catastrophically injured daughter who was hurt in a car crash. The 2019 changes to Michigan's auto insurance laws have left many in dire straits. Then, author Christine Hume discussed her recent work that focuses on violence against women locally and globally.

The Gaming Association's Vice President stopped by to explain why there is now a pause on partnering with universities. MSU is one of the few that has already signed on. Then we heard an update about the ongoing graduate student instructors strike at the University of Michigan.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Tracy Samilton, Michigan Radio reporter
  • Christine Hume, Professor of English in the Creative Writing Program at Eastern Michigan University
  • Casey Clark, Gaming Association's Vice President

  • Isabel Lohman, education reporter, Bridge Michigan

Tags
Stateside Fallout of No-Fault Reformno-faultCollision Courseviolencedomestic violencesports bettinggamblingonline gamblingproblem compulsive gamblinggeograduate studentsgraduate employees organizationgraduate student researchers unionunion strike
Website donate banner (1).png
