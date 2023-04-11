Stateside: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

On this episode of Stateside, Michigan Radio reporter Tracy Samilton shared her story of a mother caring for her catastrophically injured daughter who was hurt in a car crash. The 2019 changes to Michigan's auto insurance laws have left many in dire straits. Then, author Christine Hume discussed her recent work that focuses on violence against women locally and globally.

The Gaming Association's Vice President stopped by to explain why there is now a pause on partnering with universities. MSU is one of the few that has already signed on. Then we heard an update about the ongoing graduate student instructors strike at the University of Michigan.

