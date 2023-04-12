© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published April 12, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT
For our Wednesday show, Bridge Michigan's Ron French joined us to talk through how police are permitted to take away people’s cars and other property under the state’s civil asset forfeiture law. Then, State regular Rachel Clark from the Michigan Historical Center stopped by to discuss the 1840s battle between farmers and the emerging railroad industry. Finally, we take a dive into a story how one man managed to dig up and steal Native people’s artifacts and remains, the ensuing investigations and the efforts by a Michigan tribe to honor those remains and artifacts.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Ron French, enterprise reporter and associate editor for Bridge Michigan
  • Rachel Clark, educational specialist for the Michigan Historial Center
  • Matt Miller, senior reporter for MLive
  • Matthew Bussler, tribal historic preservation officer with the Pokagon Band of Potowatomi
Stateside civil forfeiturecivil asset forfeiturerailroadjackson countyhistoryMichigan historyarcheologyPokagon Band of PotawatomiRepatriation of Native American RemainsNative Americannative american tribes
