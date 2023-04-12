Stateside: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

For our Wednesday show, Bridge Michigan's Ron French joined us to talk through how police are permitted to take away people’s cars and other property under the state’s civil asset forfeiture law. Then, State regular Rachel Clark from the Michigan Historical Center stopped by to discuss the 1840s battle between farmers and the emerging railroad industry. Finally, we take a dive into a story how one man managed to dig up and steal Native people’s artifacts and remains, the ensuing investigations and the efforts by a Michigan tribe to honor those remains and artifacts.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

