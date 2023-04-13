Stateside: Thursday, April 13, 2023

© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Today on the show, an update on the court battle over the legality of the drug mifepristone. An appeals court ruled on Wednesday that the drug can remain available - including for medication abortions – but not without limitations. Also, the epic adventures of Verlen Kruger, the Michigan man who paddled over 100,000 miles in his lifetime. And, as Ford sets up an EV battery plant in Marshall locals remain divided over whether to welcome it, or ward it off.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Kate Wells, reporter with Michigan Radio
  • Andrea Graham, Verlen Kruger’s granddaughter
  • Bob Bradford, Kruger’s paddling partner in the 2001 Mississippi River Race
  • Jordyn Grzelewski, reporter with Detroit News
  • Kalea Hall, reporter with Detroit News
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
