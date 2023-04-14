© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Friday, April 14, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published April 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, the developers behind District Detroit—the area surrounding Little Caesars Arena —are getting $800 million in tax incentives from the city and state for new development. We talked to one reporter who says the real cost is more than double that number. Also, we learned about the effort to reopen one of the world's tallest ski jumps: Copper Peak in Ironwood, MI.

GUESTS:

Tom Perkins, Detroit-based journalist

Bob Jacquart, chairman of the Copper Peak Ski Jumping Planning Committee

