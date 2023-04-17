© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Monday, April 17, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published April 17, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT
Welcome to the new week, Stateside listeners.

To start, Planet Detroit’s editor Nina Ignaczak came by to talk about the way Detroit’s leaders have looked to address trends in infant mortality. Then, Trinity Health has turned to using it’s greenspace for farming, in hopes of directly fighting food insecurity with fresh produce.

Then, the crew at Points North from Interlochen Public Radio brought us a story that is every ice angler’s worst nightmare: ice breaking.

Reminder: As of April 17, 2023, Stateside will now reair at 8 p.m. instead of it’s previous time of 9 p.m. Read more.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Nina Iganczak, editor and founder of Planet Detroit
  • Robin Erb, reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Amanda Sweetman, regional director of farming and healthy lifestyles for Trinity Michigan
  • Dan Wanschura, host of Points North
Ice fishinginfant mortalityLake HuronPoints North
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
