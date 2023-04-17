Stateside: Monday, April 17, 2023

Welcome to the new week, Stateside listeners.

To start, Planet Detroit’s editor Nina Ignaczak came by to talk about the way Detroit’s leaders have looked to address trends in infant mortality. Then, Trinity Health has turned to using it’s greenspace for farming, in hopes of directly fighting food insecurity with fresh produce.

Then, the crew at Points North from Interlochen Public Radio brought us a story that is every ice angler’s worst nightmare: ice breaking.

Reminder: As of April 17, 2023, Stateside will now reair at 8 p.m. instead of it’s previous time of 9 p.m. Read more .

