Stateside: Thursday, April 18, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published April 18, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT
Today, a look into how Detroit pensioners are faring 10 years after the city's bankruptcy restructuring. Then, we spoke to the folks behind this year's Detroit Music Awards, happening this Sunday in Royal Oak. Plus, a conversation with the author of a new book about the history of the NBA, and the Black athletes who shaped the league.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Sarah Rahal, reporter, The Detroit News
  • Gary Graff, music journalist and co-founder of Detroit Music Awards
  • Stacey Sherman, co-executive producer of Detroit Music Awards
  • Theresa Runstedtler, author of Black Ball and associate professor of history and of critical race, gender, and culture studies at American University
Stateside Detroit pensionsDetroit bankruptcyDetroit musicroyal oakmen's basketballNBABlack history
