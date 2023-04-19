© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published April 19, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT
Jonathan Oosting of Bridge Michigan started our midweek show, talking about a physical fight that broke out between rival camps in a County-level GOP gathering. After that, Michigander Sarah Lenore stopped by to discuss her Amazon Prime streaming bilingual musical series “Melody.” Finally, maybe you’ve had a California roll, but have you ever had a Michigan roll? Clarkston’s favorite sushi chef Hajime Sato joined the show to talk about his craft and being nominated for the James Beard Outstanding Chef award.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jonathan Oosting, political reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Sarah Lenore, co-creator and co-star of "Melody" on Amazon Prime
  • Hajime Sato, head chef and founder of Sozai in Clawson and nominee for James Beard Outstanding Chef award
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
