Stateside: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Jonathan Oosting of Bridge Michigan started our midweek show, talking about a physical fight that broke out between rival camps in a County-level GOP gathering. After that, Michigander Sarah Lenore stopped by to discuss her Amazon Prime streaming bilingual musical series “Melody.” Finally, maybe you’ve had a California roll, but have you ever had a Michigan roll? Clarkston’s favorite sushi chef Hajime Sato joined the show to talk about his craft and being nominated for the James Beard Outstanding Chef award.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Jonathan Oosting, political reporter for Bridge Michigan
- Sarah Lenore, co-creator and co-star of "Melody" on Amazon Prime
- Hajime Sato, head chef and founder of Sozai in Clawson and nominee for James Beard Outstanding Chef award