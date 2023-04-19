Stateside: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Jonathan Oosting of Bridge Michigan started our midweek show, talking about a physical fight that broke out between rival camps in a County-level GOP gathering. After that, Michigander Sarah Lenore stopped by to discuss her Amazon Prime streaming bilingual musical series “Melody.” Finally, maybe you’ve had a California roll, but have you ever had a Michigan roll? Clarkston’s favorite sushi chef Hajime Sato joined the show to talk about his craft and being nominated for the James Beard Outstanding Chef award.

