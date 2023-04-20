Stateside: Thursday, April 20, 2023

© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
On this episode, the Detroit News' Daniels Howes detailed why he thinks the auto industry owns the new EPA emission rules and the risky push to electrification. Then April Baer spoke with Nandi Comer, Michigan's first Poet Laureate since the 1950s. Comer explained her vision for the role and hopes to bring more attention to the many poets of Michigan. We concluded with a discussion about the growing post-pandemic stress levels of preschoolers and what can be done to mitigate them.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Daniel Howes, senior editor and business columnist for the Detroit News
  • Nandi Comer, State Poet Laureate
  • Tracie Bettison, early childhood education consultant
  • Jennifer Brookland, Report for America fellow working at the Detroit Free Press
