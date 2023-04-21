© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, April 21, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published April 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT
Today, we heard about a proposal to use tax increment financing as a way to increase the supply of affordable housing in Michigan. What would TIF, look like in action? And what does it mean for local governments? Plus, a conversation about spring birding with local expert and enthusiast, April Campbell.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Lauren Gibbons, capitol reporter, Bridge Michigan
  • April Campbell, retired physician, birding enthusiast, and founder of BIPOC Birders of Michigan
