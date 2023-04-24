Stateside: Monday, April 24, 2023

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, known for her work during the FLint lead crisis, stopped in to give an update on the direct cash payments to pregnant mothers in Flint through the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Then, Barbara Bandon-Croft, author of the comic strip “Where I’m Coming From,” talked through her experience of being the first Black woman to be a nationally syndicated cartoonist. Then, an avian caretaker from Michigan State University gave us some information on the once-near-extinct Trumpeter Swan. To end the show, Zak Rosen talked with TV producer Aaron Kaczander about how to leave a voicemail.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

