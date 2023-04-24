© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Monday, April 24, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published April 24, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT
Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, known for her work during the FLint lead crisis, stopped in to give an update on the direct cash payments to pregnant mothers in Flint through the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Then, Barbara Bandon-Croft, author of the comic strip “Where I’m Coming From,” talked through her experience of being the first Black woman to be a nationally syndicated cartoonist. Then, an avian caretaker from Michigan State University gave us some information on the once-near-extinct Trumpeter Swan. To end the show, Zak Rosen talked with TV producer Aaron Kaczander about how to leave a voicemail.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Mona Hanna-Attisha, pediatrician and director of the Michigan State University-Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative
  • Barbara Bandon-Croft, cartoonist of "Where I'm Coming From"
  • Marty Claus, editor at Detroit Free Press
  • Sara DePew-Baby, avian caretaker at Michigan State University
  • Zak Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show
  • Aaron Kaczander, TV producer
Stateside StatesidecartoonsFlintpregnancybirds
