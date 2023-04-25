© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published April 25, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT
Why are Michigan farmers with spring crops appreciative of the recent cold snap? Then, how last year's tornado in Gaylord became a wakeup call to improve severe weather warnings in rural areas. A network of storm-spotters is looking to improve safety by increasing its number of volunteers. Plus, baritone saxophonist Kaleigh Wilder joined us ahead of her upcoming performance in Ypsilanti. The trio performance will explore Afro-diasporic narratives that traverse oceans and endure attempts at erasure. We also heard about the Washtenaw County Community Violence Prevention Team, and how local law enforcement and community members are building trust to help curb gun violence.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

  • Dan Netter, reporter for The State News and Capitol News Service and production assistant on Stateside
  • Michael Livingston, reporter, Interlochen Public Radio and Traverse City Record-Eagle
  • Kaleigh Wilder, baritone saxophonist, multi-instrumentalist, improviser, and composer
  • Derrick Jackson, director of community engagement, Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office
  • Trevonte Thomas, team member, WeLIVE, Washtenaw County Community Violence Prevention Team
Stateside cold weatherMichigan farmssevere stormsgaylordtornadolive musicAfrican Diasporagun violencegun safetyCommunity Policing
