Stateside: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Why are Michigan farmers with spring crops appreciative of the recent cold snap? Then, how last year's tornado in Gaylord became a wakeup call to improve severe weather warnings in rural areas. A network of storm-spotters is looking to improve safety by increasing its number of volunteers. Plus, baritone saxophonist Kaleigh Wilder joined us ahead of her upcoming performance in Ypsilanti. The trio performance will explore Afro-diasporic narratives that traverse oceans and endure attempts at erasure. We also heard about the Washtenaw County Community Violence Prevention Team, and how local law enforcement and community members are building trust to help curb gun violence.

