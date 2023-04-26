© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published April 26, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT
stateside-full-8pm.png

Today, reporter Jon King dropped by to talk through the recent red flag bills and how the Livingston County sheriff announced that he would not be enforcing the orders if they became law. Then, Michael Shea from Interlochen Public Radio delivered a story about birders who saw a rare Pink-footed goose. After that, we took a visit to the studio of Matt Osman, an instructor of Arts at many Flint academic institutions, such as Mott Middle College and U-M Flint. He talked through his space and the art he likes to pursue.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jon King, journalist from Livingston County
  • Patrick Shea, reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Matthew Osman, Flint resident and instructor at Mott Middle College and U-M Flint.
