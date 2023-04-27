Stateside: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Michigan Radio's Tyler Scott filled in for April Baer on this episode of Stateside. The Detroit News' Breana Noble gave context about Stellantis' move to cut about 35-hundred workers. Then Hamtramck-based artist Renee Willoughby explained how a cassette mixtape helped her grieve her mother, whom she never met. We also got an explanation on why Michigan's landfills are filling up so quickly. We closed with updated details on the man accused of the mass shooting at Michigan State University.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

