Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, April 27, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published April 27, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT
Michigan Radio's Tyler Scott filled in for April Baer on this episode of Stateside. The Detroit News' Breana Noble gave context about Stellantis' move to cut about 35-hundred workers. Then Hamtramck-based artist Renee Willoughby explained how a cassette mixtape helped her grieve her mother, whom she never met. We also got an explanation on why Michigan's landfills are filling up so quickly. We closed with updated details on the man accused of the mass shooting at Michigan State University.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Breana Noble, reporter at the Detroit News
  • Renee Willoughby, Hamtramck-based multimedia artist
  • Mile Ellis, investigative reporter, Lansing State Journal
  • Jonathon Oosting, capitol reporter, Bridge Michigan
Stateside Stellantisdetroit 3ChryslerFiat ChryslerDodgeram pickupsJeepMixtapedetroit mixtapehamtramckMichigan artistsgrieflandfillswastewaste reductionsolid wastetrashmsuMSU Shooting
