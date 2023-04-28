© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Friday, April 28, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published April 28, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT
Lester Graham joined us to chat about spring birdwatching. Plus, it's morel season! Could a northern Michigan man's new technique make them growable year-round? Then, music journalist Gary Graff discussed his new book about Detroit-born rock legend Alice Cooper.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Lester Graham, reporter, Michigan Radio
  • Maxwell Howard, contributor, Red Pine Radio
  • Matt Hall, mushroom cultivator
  • Gary Graff, music journalist and author of the book Alice Cooper @75
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
