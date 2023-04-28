Stateside: Friday, April 28, 2023
Lester Graham joined us to chat about spring birdwatching. Plus, it's morel season! Could a northern Michigan man's new technique make them growable year-round? Then, music journalist Gary Graff discussed his new book about Detroit-born rock legend Alice Cooper.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Lester Graham, reporter, Michigan Radio
- Maxwell Howard, contributor, Red Pine Radio
- Matt Hall, mushroom cultivator
- Gary Graff, music journalist and author of the book Alice Cooper @75