Stateside: Monday, May 1, 2023

Today on Stateside, a Detroit program meant to lower barriers into homeownership for low-income residents is creating financial headaches for many of them. We talked to a Bridge Detroit reporter about what's going on—and what homeowners in the Own It Now program want from the city land bank.

Then, we nerded out on Michigan birds—from sandhill cranes to Detroit pheasants. We replayed our conversation from Michigan Radio's recent "Bird Nerds Unite!" event at the Belle Isle Nature Center and heard what the average bird nerd can do to help beloved species thrive.

