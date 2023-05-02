Stateside: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Today, updates on a marijuana industry bribery investigation. Plus, we paid tribute to the late Gordon Lightfoot. Then, a conversation with author of Firekeeper's Daughter, Angeline Boulley. Her latest novel, Warrior Girl Unearthed, also features mystery-solving Ojibwe teens in Sault St. Marie. We also heard about the peculiar dance of a northern Michigan bird from Points North via Interlochen Public Radio.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Craig Mauger, reporter, The Detroit News
- Angeline Boulley, educator and author of Firekeeper's Daughter and Warrior Girl Unearthed
- Dan Wanschura, reporter, Interlochen Public Radio