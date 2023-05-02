© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published May 2, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT
stateside-full-8pm.png

Today, updates on a marijuana industry bribery investigation. Plus, we paid tribute to the late Gordon Lightfoot. Then, a conversation with author of Firekeeper's Daughter, Angeline Boulley. Her latest novel, Warrior Girl Unearthed, also features mystery-solving Ojibwe teens in Sault St. Marie. We also heard about the peculiar dance of a northern Michigan bird from Points North via Interlochen Public Radio.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Craig Mauger, reporter, The Detroit News
  • Angeline Boulley, educator and author of Firekeeper's Daughter and Warrior Girl Unearthed
  • Dan Wanschura, reporter, Interlochen Public Radio
Tags
Stateside marijuanabriberyedmund fitzgeraldSault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indiansyoung adult booksMichigan Radio Readsbird watching
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content