Stateside: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Today on Stateside, two environmental researchers discuss why a mix of microplastics and algae pose a unique threat in the Great Lakes. Then, a new poetry collection captures the essence of urban and suburban sprawl. And, a new book explores the economic contribution of the women who worked in the Gossard factories in the Upper Peninsula.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Kishore Gopalakrishnan, research scientist at Wayne State University
- Donna Kashian, director of environmental sciences at Wayne State University
- Andrew Collard, visiting professor at Grand Valley State University, and author of Sprawl, his latest book of poems
- Phyllis Michael Wong, historian, educator, and author of We Kept Our Towns Going: The Gossard Girls of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, named a Michigan Notable Book