Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Stateside Staff
Published May 3, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT
stateside-full-8pm.png

Today on Stateside, two environmental researchers discuss why a mix of microplastics and algae pose a unique threat in the Great Lakes. Then, a new poetry collection captures the essence of urban and suburban sprawl. And, a new book explores the economic contribution of the women who worked in the Gossard factories in the Upper Peninsula.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Kishore Gopalakrishnan, research scientist at Wayne State University
  • Donna Kashian, director of environmental sciences at Wayne State University
  • Andrew Collard, visiting professor at Grand Valley State University, and author of Sprawl, his latest book of poems
  • Phyllis Michael Wong, historian, educator, and author of We Kept Our Towns Going: The Gossard Girls of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, named a Michigan Notable Book
Stateside Upper Peninsulapoetrymicroplasticsalgae
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
