Stateside: Thursday, May 4, 2023

On today's episode the Detroit News' CHad Livengood explained details behind Highland Park's eye-popping water bill and the attempts from Lansing to remedy the situation. Then, a music researcher from U-M shared his story of rediscovering and restoring a lost work from an early Black composer. After we explored the pros and cons of the boom in urgent care facilities across Michigan. And the show wrapped with lessons learned from last year's Gaylord tornado.

