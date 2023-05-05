© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Stateside Staff
Published May 5, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT
On today's episode the Detroit News' CHad Livengood explained details behind Highland Park's eye-popping water bill and the attempts from Lansing to remedy the situation. Then, a music researcher from U-M shared his story of rediscovering and restoring a lost work from an early Black composer. After we explored the pros and cons of the boom in urgent care facilities across Michigan. And the show wrapped with lessons learned from last year's Gaylord tornado.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Chad Livengood, politics editor, columnist, Detroit News
  • Bryan Ijames, Doctor of Musical Arts candidate, University of Michigan
  • JC Reindl, business reporter, Detroit Free Press
  • Michael Livingston, rural life reporter, Interlochen Public Radio
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
