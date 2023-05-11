Stateside: Thursday, May 11, 2023
On today's show from the studio's of Interlochen Public Radio, we heard the details and reactions about the Camp Grayling compromise to allow more military training in the surrounding natural areas. Then we listened to a Traverse City man who decided to "get off the sidelines" following many mass shootings to search for solutions to end the epidemic of gun violence terrorizing school children. And we wrapped the show with the biologist who was key to Michigan's discontinued amphibian surveys.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Michael Livingston, Report for America Corps Member at Interlochen Public Radio
- Jay Berger, co-founder of "Safer Kids, Safer Schools," a Traverse City community task force investigating gun violence in and around schools
- Lori Sargent, retired non-game wildlife biologist, formerly with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources