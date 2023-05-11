© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, May 11, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published May 11, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT
stateside-full-8pm.png

On today's show from the studio's of Interlochen Public Radio, we heard the details and reactions about the Camp Grayling compromise to allow more military training in the surrounding natural areas. Then we listened to a Traverse City man who decided to "get off the sidelines" following many mass shootings to search for solutions to end the epidemic of gun violence terrorizing school children. And we wrapped the show with the biologist who was key to Michigan's discontinued amphibian surveys.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Michael Livingston, Report for America Corps Member at Interlochen Public Radio
  • Jay Berger, co-founder of "Safer Kids, Safer Schools," a Traverse City community task force investigating gun violence in and around schools
  • Lori Sargent, retired non-game wildlife biologist, formerly with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Tags
Stateside camp graylinggraylingNational Guardmichigan national guardmilitarymilitary contractsmilitary traininggunsgun violencegun debateGuns in Schoolsmichigan gun ownersMichigan gun lawsgun violence in schoolsfirearmsNRAfrog and toad surveyFish and Wildlifewildlife
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content