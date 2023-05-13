© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Friday, May 12, 2023

Stateside Staff
Published May 13, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT
Today on Stateside, an update on the many Medicaid recipients whose coverage is in peril due to the end of COVID-19 policy. Also, Joe Short of Short's Brewing Co. reflects on the craft beer industry in Michigan, doing business in smalltown Northern Michigan, and staying inspired after nearly 20 years in the profession.

GUESTS:

  • Jeremy Lapedis, Washtenaw Health Plan
  • Joe Short, Short's Brewing Co.

Stateside Michigan beerMichigan craft beermedicaidCOVID-19COVID relief
