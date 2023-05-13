Stateside: Friday, May 12, 2023
Today on Stateside, an update on the many Medicaid recipients whose coverage is in peril due to the end of COVID-19 policy. Also, Joe Short of Short's Brewing Co. reflects on the craft beer industry in Michigan, doing business in smalltown Northern Michigan, and staying inspired after nearly 20 years in the profession.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]
GUESTS:
- Jeremy Lapedis, Washtenaw Health Plan
- Joe Short, Short's Brewing Co.