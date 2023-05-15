© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, May 15, 2023

Published May 15, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT
On today’s show, Robin Erb, reporter for Bridge Michigan stopped in to talk through nation-wide drug shortages and how it is impacting Michigan residents who need these life-saving medications. Then, Andy Vallentine, a Midland-born filmmaker, recently directed the new movie “The Mattachine Family,” which premiered in Seattle this previous weekend. Vallentine discussed his inspiration for the movie and how the taping process went. After that, Interlochen Public Radio’s Michael Livingston investigated a piano that randomly appeared in a pedestrian tunnel in Petoskey. Finally, an MSU expert on packaging talked through what the future of packaging could look like if a more environmentally-friendly approach was taken.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Robin Erb, reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Andy Vallentine, director of the new film The Mattachine Family.
  • Michael Livingston, reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Matthew Daum, professor and director of Michigan State University's School of Packaging
