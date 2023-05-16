© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published May 16, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT
Today, how the end of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency will impact what Michigan’s COVID data collection looks like. Then, how one Oakland County resident's fight for home equity has made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Plus, a new book offers a definition of “culture,” and how business and marketing experts use it as a powerful tool.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Justin P. Hicks, statewide health reporter, MLive
  • Tawanda Hall, nursing assistant and Oakland County resident
  • Christina M. Martin, senior attorney, Pacific Legal Foundation
  • Marcus Collins, clinical assistant professor of marketing, Ross School of Business and author of For the Culture
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
