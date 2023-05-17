© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published May 17, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT
Today, an update on community concerns and the ongoing investigation into the 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School. Then, new book chronicles the stories and works of artists across Michigan's prison system. Plus, a curious creature straight out of James Cameron's avatar baffles biologists: the biofluorescent (glowing) southern flying squirrel.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Anna Clark, Midwest reporter, ProPublica
  • Janie Paul, Arthur F. Thurnau Professor Emerita
    at University of Michigan Stamps School of Art and Design, author of "Making Art in Prison: Survival and Resistance."
  • Patrick Shea, environmental reporter, Interlochen Public Radio
Stateside squirrelOxfordoxford high school shootingiprbookMichigan prisonsArtarts education
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
