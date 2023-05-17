Stateside: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Today, an update on community concerns and the ongoing investigation into the 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School. Then, new book chronicles the stories and works of artists across Michigan's prison system. Plus, a curious creature straight out of James Cameron's avatar baffles biologists: the biofluorescent (glowing) southern flying squirrel.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Anna Clark, Midwest reporter, ProPublica
- Janie Paul, Arthur F. Thurnau Professor Emerita
at University of Michigan Stamps School of Art and Design, author of "Making Art in Prison: Survival and Resistance."
- Patrick Shea, environmental reporter, Interlochen Public Radio