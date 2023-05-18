© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, May 18, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published May 18, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT
stateside-full-8pm.png

A long discussed plan to restore the rapids in Grand Rapids has hit yet another bump in the road, a Grand Rapids Press reporter gave us the latest update. Then we heard advice on why it's better to think big with your intentions and projects. We wrapped the show with a long form conversation from the studio of a mixed-medium artist based in Traverse City.

Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Brian McVicar, reports for MLive and the Grand Rapids Press
  • Zak Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show podcast
  • Liza Bielby, Co-Director, The Hinterlands, Detroit
  • Rufus Snoddy, painter, sculptor based in Traverse City
Tags
Stateside Grand RapidsGrand Rapids Economydowntown grand rapidsgrand rapids whitewaterCity of Grand RapidsThe Best Advice ShowTraverse Citygrand traverseArtartsvisual artarts and culturesculpturepainting
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content