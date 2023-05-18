Stateside: Thursday, May 18, 2023
A long discussed plan to restore the rapids in Grand Rapids has hit yet another bump in the road, a Grand Rapids Press reporter gave us the latest update. Then we heard advice on why it's better to think big with your intentions and projects. We wrapped the show with a long form conversation from the studio of a mixed-medium artist based in Traverse City.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Brian McVicar, reports for MLive and the Grand Rapids Press
- Zak Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show podcast
- Liza Bielby, Co-Director, The Hinterlands, Detroit
- Rufus Snoddy, painter, sculptor based in Traverse City