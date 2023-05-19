Stateside: Friday, May 19, 2023

Rep. Joe Tate (D-Detroit) joined Michigan Radio’s Doug Tribou to talk possible future gun violence prevention measures and other legislative priorities the state House might take. Then, Lester Graham of the Environment Report discussed the Endangered Species Act and how the U.S. Congress is taking action to weaken its effectiveness. Then, Phoebe Mogharei discussed a new cookbook collection, all about pies and the baked good’s Midwest history. Then, MSU is enlisting the help of the public to recover missing art from a famous alumna. After that, Michael Livingston of Interlochen Public Radio revisited the Gaylord Tornado and its effects a year later. Then, Michigan Radio’s West Michigan reporter Dustin Dwyer took us on a journey of the bee pickup.

