Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, May 22, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published May 22, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT

Happy Monday, Stateside listeners! Today's show started with The Detroit News' reporter Riley Beggin talking about the reported plethora of nickel in the area surrounding Lake Superior. After, as housing prices increase in northern Michigan, we heard about the Sleeping Bear Gateway Council’s idea on how to turn abandoned buildings into housing for seasonal workers. Then, Gretchen Abrams, the executive director of the Detroit chapter Audubon Society, stopped in to discuss the chapter’s plans to rename themselves, citing that John James Audubon enslaved people. Then, to end the show, two food professionals— a cook and a food curator — joined Zak Rosen of The Best Advice Show to talk all things food.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Riley Beggin, Washington reporter for The Detroit News
  • Mike Rivard, member of the board of directors for Sleeping Bear Gateways Council
  • Bill Witler, member of the board of directors for Sleeping Bear Gateways Council
  • Gretchen Abrams, executive director for the Detroit Audubon Society
  • Zak Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show
  • Alison Heeres, head cook at Corander Kitchen and Farm
  • Zoë Komarin, artist and food curator at @ZoeFoodParty
Related Content
  • Stateside
    Stateside: Monday, May 1, 2023
    A Detroit program meant to lower barriers into homeownership for low-income residents is creating financial headaches for many of them. We talked to a Bridge Detroit reporter about what's going on. Also, we got our bird nerd on with some of our favorite birders.
  • Stateside
    Stateside: Friday, May 19, 2023
    Stateside Staff
    Michigan’s House Speaker Joe Tate discusses future plans for gun violence prevention bills. The Endangered Species Act reaches its half-a-century milestone. A little bit of history about your favorite baked goods: Pies. Interlochen Public Radio looks back on the Gaylord Tornado from one year ago today. And in the field with Michigan bee keepers.
  • Stateside
    Stateside: Friday, April 21, 2023
    Stateside Staff
    Today, more murmurs from the capitol: we heard about a proposal to use tax increment financing as a way to increase the supply of affordable housing in Michigan. Plus, a conversation about spring birding with local expert and enthusiast, April Campbell.