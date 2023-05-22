Stateside: Monday, May 22, 2023

Happy Monday, Stateside listeners! Today's show started with The Detroit News' reporter Riley Beggin talking about the reported plethora of nickel in the area surrounding Lake Superior. After, as housing prices increase in northern Michigan, we heard about the Sleeping Bear Gateway Council’s idea on how to turn abandoned buildings into housing for seasonal workers. Then, Gretchen Abrams, the executive director of the Detroit chapter Audubon Society, stopped in to discuss the chapter’s plans to rename themselves, citing that John James Audubon enslaved people. Then, to end the show, two food professionals— a cook and a food curator — joined Zak Rosen of The Best Advice Show to talk all things food.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

