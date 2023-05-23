Stateside: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Today, we dug into tension between Ford and some of its parts suppliers. Plus, why Belle Isle's a great place to spend a sunny day...until you need to find a bathroom. We also heard about the Canadian wildfire smoke that's casting a haze across Michigan skies. Then, the husband and wife team who saved a U.P. newspaper, and turned it into an award-winning publication.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

