Stateside: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published May 23, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT

Today, we dug into tension between Ford and some of its parts suppliers. Plus, why Belle Isle's a great place to spend a sunny day...until you need to find a bathroom. We also heard about the Canadian wildfire smoke that's casting a haze across Michigan skies. Then, the husband and wife team who saved a U.P. newspaper, and turned it into an award-winning publication.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Phoebe Wall Howard, automotive reporter, Detroit Free Press
  • Malachi Barrett, reporter, BridgeDetroit
  • Kevin Kacan, meteorologist, National Weather Service
  • Carol Stiffler, co-owner and editor, The Newberry News
  • Steve Stiffler, co-owner and publisher, The Newberry News
Stateside Fordsupply chainsbelle islepublic restroomwildfiresUpper Peninsulalocal newspapers
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
