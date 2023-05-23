Stateside: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Today, we dug into tension between Ford and some of its parts suppliers. Plus, why Belle Isle's a great place to spend a sunny day...until you need to find a bathroom. We also heard about the Canadian wildfire smoke that's casting a haze across Michigan skies. Then, the husband and wife team who saved a U.P. newspaper, and turned it into an award-winning publication.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Phoebe Wall Howard, automotive reporter, Detroit Free Press
- Malachi Barrett, reporter, BridgeDetroit
- Kevin Kacan, meteorologist, National Weather Service
- Carol Stiffler, co-owner and editor, The Newberry News
- Steve Stiffler, co-owner and publisher, The Newberry News