Stateside: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Today on Stateside, we learned about the controversy over the use of an AI chatbot at an eating disorders hotline. Also, a discussion on why Detroit’s largest provider of affordable housing struggles to keep up with maintenance; a square off between Ohio and Michigan on tourism and other population draws; a look into the origins of Michigan's unique place names; and a reflection on mental health in the military ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

