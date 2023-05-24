Stateside: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Today on Stateside, we learned about the controversy over the use of an AI chatbot at an eating disorders hotline. Also, a discussion on why Detroit’s largest provider of affordable housing struggles to keep up with maintenance; a square off between Ohio and Michigan on tourism and other population draws; a look into the origins of Michigan's unique place names; and a reflection on mental health in the military ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Kate Wells, Michigan Radio health reporter
- Aaron Mondry, reporter at Outlier Media
- Rukiya Colvin, freelance journalist writing for Outlier and other media outlets
- Nancy Kaffer, editorial page editor of the Detroit Free Press
- Rachel Clark, education specialist with the Michigan History Center
- Joan Donaldson, writer and owner of Pleasant Hill Farm in Fennville