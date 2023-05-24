© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published May 24, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we learned about the controversy over the use of an AI chatbot at an eating disorders hotline. Also, a discussion on why Detroit’s largest provider of affordable housing struggles to keep up with maintenance; a square off between Ohio and Michigan on tourism and other population draws; a look into the origins of Michigan's unique place names; and a reflection on mental health in the military ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Kate Wells, Michigan Radio health reporter
  • Aaron Mondry, reporter at Outlier Media
  • Rukiya Colvin, freelance journalist writing for Outlier and other media outlets
  • Nancy Kaffer, editorial page editor of the Detroit Free Press
  • Rachel Clark, education specialist with the Michigan History Center
  • Joan Donaldson, writer and owner of Pleasant Hill Farm in Fennville
Tags
Stateside affordable housingeating disordersdetroit housing commissionohiotourismMichigan history
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content