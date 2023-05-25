© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Thursday, May 25, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published May 25, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, a new report digs into Michigan’s small business boom during the early years of the pandemic looking at development, workforce issues, and more. Plus, we talk with techno producer Kevin Reynolds about his long journey to making music full-time. He’s onstage this weekend at Detroit’s Movement Festival.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Brian Calley, president / CEO of the Small Business Association of Michigan
  • Kevin Reynolds, music producer and live performer from Detroit
