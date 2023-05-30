Stateside: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Today on Stateside, a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision changed rules for wetland protection. We talked about what that means for Michigan’s waterways. Also, we heard about a cheating scandal that rocked the walleye fishing community. Plus, how the state is working to loop folks in on some major changes to Medicaid. And, the latest episode of The Best Advice Show gave us some tips on building relationships with our neighbors.

