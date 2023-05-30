© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published May 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision changed rules for wetland protection. We talked about what that means for Michigan’s waterways. Also, we heard about a cheating scandal that rocked the walleye fishing community. Plus, how the state is working to loop folks in on some major changes to Medicaid. And, the latest episode of The Best Advice Show gave us some tips on building relationships with our neighbors.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Oday Salim, staff attorney for the National Wildlife Federation’s Great Lakes office
  • Dan Wanschura, program director at Interlochen Public Radio
  • Nicole Hudson, senior advisor for special projects at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
  • Zak Rosen, host of "The Best Advice Show"
  • Dakarai Carter and Kamaria Gray, owners of the Detroit Hoodstead
Stateside Clean Water ActfishingmedicaidThe Best Advice Show
