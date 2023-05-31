© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published May 31, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we took a closer look at Governor Whitmer’s plans to tackle Michigan's lagging population growth. Also, the emergence of rail-trail biking in northern Michigan offers a different way to experience nature. And, with the approaching summer beach season, we talked about what double red flags mean at Great Lakes beaches.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Sam Robinson, Detroit reporter at Axios
  • Don Grimes, regional economic specialist at the University of Michigan
  • Tyler Thompson, reporter at Interlochen Public Radio
  • Pat Whalen, district supervisor for the Michigan DNR's parks and recreation division
  • Dave Benjamin, co-founder of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project
Great Lakes biking Public Policy northern michigan state population
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
