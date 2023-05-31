Stateside: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Today on Stateside, we took a closer look at Governor Whitmer’s plans to tackle Michigan's lagging population growth. Also, the emergence of rail-trail biking in northern Michigan offers a different way to experience nature. And, with the approaching summer beach season, we talked about what double red flags mean at Great Lakes beaches.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

