Stateside: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Today on Stateside, we took a closer look at Governor Whitmer’s plans to tackle Michigan's lagging population growth. Also, the emergence of rail-trail biking in northern Michigan offers a different way to experience nature. And, with the approaching summer beach season, we talked about what double red flags mean at Great Lakes beaches.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Sam Robinson, Detroit reporter at Axios
- Don Grimes, regional economic specialist at the University of Michigan
- Tyler Thompson, reporter at Interlochen Public Radio
- Pat Whalen, district supervisor for the Michigan DNR's parks and recreation division
- Dave Benjamin, co-founder of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project