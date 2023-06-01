© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, June 1, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published June 1, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we discussed how the expiration of an income tax break policy for the Big Three in Michigan's automotive industry could factor into the state's economy. Then, we got some inspiration for easy and upgraded camping cuisine. Finally, we had a conversation with West Michigan band The Accidentals — and an in-studio performance.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Chad Livengood, politics editor at The Detroit News
  • Alex Beggs, writer and copywriter, contributor to Bon Appétit
  • Sav Buist, Katie Larson, Katelynn Corll and Patty PerShayla, members of folk rock band "The Accidentals"
Tags
Stateside campingautomotiveMichigan musicBig Threedetroit 3tax breaks
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content