Stateside
Stateside: Friday, June 2, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published June 2, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT

Happy Friday, wonderful Stateside listeners! To start the show, Michigan Radio’s Political Director Zoe Clark wrapped up the Mackinac Policy Conference. Then, hear how some teenagers helped restore a 1995 Chevy Silverado truck after the Gaylord tornado last year. Following that, we heard from a Chelsea playwright and award-winning composer Jason Eyster to talk his new musical, which takes the stage on June 9, 10, and 11. Then, have you ever taken a visit to the Bomber Restaurant in Ypsilanti? We did and talked to the owner and a patron who has chronicled the history of the long-standing eatery.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Zoe Clark, Michigan Radio political director and host of It's Just Politics
  • Tyler Thompson, reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Jason Eyster, Chelsea-area playwright and award-winning composer
  • Johanna McCoy, owner of Bomber Restaurant
  • James Mann, researcher of the Bomber Restaurant
