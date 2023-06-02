Stateside: Friday, June 2, 2023
Happy Friday, wonderful Stateside listeners! To start the show, Michigan Radio’s Political Director Zoe Clark wrapped up the Mackinac Policy Conference. Then, hear how some teenagers helped restore a 1995 Chevy Silverado truck after the Gaylord tornado last year. Following that, we heard from a Chelsea playwright and award-winning composer Jason Eyster to talk his new musical, which takes the stage on June 9, 10, and 11. Then, have you ever taken a visit to the Bomber Restaurant in Ypsilanti? We did and talked to the owner and a patron who has chronicled the history of the long-standing eatery.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Zoe Clark, Michigan Radio political director and host of It's Just Politics
- Tyler Thompson, reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
- Jason Eyster, Chelsea-area playwright and award-winning composer
- Johanna McCoy, owner of Bomber Restaurant
- James Mann, researcher of the Bomber Restaurant