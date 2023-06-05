Stateside: Monday, June 5, 2023

On today's show, a DNR representative discussed the current risk levels of fires across our state. Then a reporter shared her investigation into ownership changes at trailer parks and the effects. Michigan Radio's Dustin Dwyer stopped by to convince host April Baer why Great Lakes beaches are the best. Water law expert Noah Hall explained the ramifications of Chicago's decision to sell off more Lake Michigan water. And we wrapped the show with pros and cons of shaking vs stirring.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

