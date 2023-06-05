Stateside: Monday, June 5, 2023
On today's show, a DNR representative discussed the current risk levels of fires across our state. Then a reporter shared her investigation into ownership changes at trailer parks and the effects. Michigan Radio's Dustin Dwyer stopped by to convince host April Baer why Great Lakes beaches are the best. Water law expert Noah Hall explained the ramifications of Chicago's decision to sell off more Lake Michigan water. And we wrapped the show with pros and cons of shaking vs stirring.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Kerry Heckman, Department of Natural Resources’ Forest Resource Division
- Doug Tribou, Michigan Radio's Morning Edition host
- Rose White, MLive Reporter
- Jo Latimore, Aquatic ecologist and outreach specialist at Michigan State University, in the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife
- Dustin Dwyer, Michigan Radio's Grand Rapids reporter
- Noah Hall, professor of law, Wayne State University, expertise in environmental and water law
- Zak Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show
- Tammy Coxen, mixologist