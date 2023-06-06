© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published June 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, reporter Lauren Gibbons joined us to talk about State House election campaign strategies, including former Governor Rick Snyder joining House Republicans on the campaign trail. Then, Ethan Bakuli stopped in to discuss the effects of Michigan's decreasing population on Detroit Public Schools. Kelsey Ronan's book Chevy in the Hole is a Michigan Radio Reads pick, and she talked about the Flint inspiration behind the novel.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Lauren Gibbons, Capitol reporter covering politics and policy for Bridge Michigan
  • Ethan Bakuli, Chalkbeat education reporter for Detroit Public Schools
  • Kelsey Ronan, Author of "Chevy in the Hole"
