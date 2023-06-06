Stateside: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Today on Stateside, reporter Lauren Gibbons joined us to talk about State House election campaign strategies, including former Governor Rick Snyder joining House Republicans on the campaign trail. Then, Ethan Bakuli stopped in to discuss the effects of Michigan's decreasing population on Detroit Public Schools. Kelsey Ronan's book Chevy in the Hole is a Michigan Radio Reads pick, and she talked about the Flint inspiration behind the novel.

