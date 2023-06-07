Stateside: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Today on Stateside, epidemiologist Sara Adar discussed ways Michiganders can protect themselves from the wildfire smoke causing poor air quality. Then, a husband and wife from West Michigan discussed their plan for a new kind of cemetery: a conservation forest that can also be an internment site for green burials. Finally, we revisited a conversation on the documentary "Coldwater Kitchen," which just won a James Beard award.

