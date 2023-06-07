© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published June 7, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, epidemiologist Sara Adar discussed ways Michiganders can protect themselves from the wildfire smoke causing poor air quality. Then, a husband and wife from West Michigan discussed their plan for a new kind of cemetery: a conservation forest that can also be an internment site for green burials. Finally, we revisited a conversation on the documentary "Coldwater Kitchen," which just won a James Beard award.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dr. Sara Adar, associate professor of epidemiology, University of Michigan School of Public Health
  • Peter Quakenbush, owner of Michigan's first natural conservation burial forest
  • Chef Jimmy Hill, head of the culinary education project at the Lakeland Correctional Facility
  • Mark Kurlyandchik, co-director of "Coldwater Kitchen"
wildfires, pollution, air pollution, forests, conservation, Cooking, prison reform
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants.
