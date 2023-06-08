© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Published June 8, 2023

University of Michigan professor Paige Fischer joined the show to talk through the way climate change is affecting the increased amount of smoke we are seeing in the Michigan air. Then, Andrew Morton, a collaborator of "Sofa Stories" joined the show to talk about the new theatrical monologues that will be featured in this upcoming summer’s "Sofa Stories" series, which chronicles the experiences of Detroit youth facing homelessness. To end the show, have you noticed the Great Lakes rising water levels? Hydrologist Andrew Gronewold has and he walked us through what's been happening.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Paige Fischer, associate professor at the University of Michigan's School for Environment and Sustainability and lead scientist at U-M’s Western Forest and Fire Initiative
  • Andrew Morton, Producing Artistic Collaborator for "Sofa Stories"
  • Andrew Gronewold, associate professor at the University of Michigan's School for Environment and Sustainability
