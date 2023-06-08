Stateside: Thursday, June 8, 2023

University of Michigan professor Paige Fischer joined the show to talk through the way climate change is affecting the increased amount of smoke we are seeing in the Michigan air. Then, Andrew Morton, a collaborator of "Sofa Stories" joined the show to talk about the new theatrical monologues that will be featured in this upcoming summer’s "Sofa Stories" series, which chronicles the experiences of Detroit youth facing homelessness. To end the show, have you noticed the Great Lakes rising water levels? Hydrologist Andrew Gronewold has and he walked us through what's been happening.

